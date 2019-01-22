× Police Investigating Reported Knife Brought To Bentonville Elementary School

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a knife was reportedly brought to Mary Mae Jones Elementary School.

Bentonville police declined to release further details but confirmed a police report was filed last week, according to Sgt. Gene Page, spokesman for the department.

“We take this incident seriously,” said Leslee Wright, communications director for Bentonville Public Schools.

“Federal law prohibits us from discussing any details but we have taken every step possible to ensure the safety of our students.”