Police Investigate Stabbing At Fort Smith Apartment

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday night (Jan. 22) at a Fort Smith apartment.

Police say just after 8:15 p.m. on North Albert Pike and Park Ave. near Albert Pike Elementary School, a female stabbed a male at an apartment complex.

Officials say the male has non-life threatening injuries and he is still being treated at the scene.

Once police were called, the female suspect took off, almost hitting one of the officers, and she is still on the run. No officers were injured.

The name and a description of the suspect have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.