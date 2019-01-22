“There Is No Excuse For This Behavior,” Former OU Students In Racist Video Issue Apology

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Two former students at the University of Oklahoma have released written apologies following a racist video that was posted on social media.

Last week, students at the University of Oklahoma were talking about racist video of two students that was circulating on social media.

In the video, a girl, covered in black paint, says “I am a n****r.”

After the video surfaced, the university released a statement, saying in part, “We were made aware of an inappropriate and derogatory video circulating on social media of two OU students. The University of Oklahoma abhors such conduct and condemns the students’ actions and behavior in the strongest terms possible. While students have the freedom of expression, the negative impact of such conduct cannot be underestimated. The students have offered to apologize in order to reflect their regret.”

The Tri Delta Sorority, where one of the girls was a member, also released a statement condemning the remarks.

On Monday, OU President James Gallogly announced that the students would not be returning to campus.

"Those students will not return to campus. This type of behavior is not welcome here and is condemned in the strongest terms by me and by our university. This behavior does not reflect the values and principles of our university, our community or our state. This video signals to me that we have much more to do to create an environment of equity and respect," Gallogly said.

Officials say the women emailed apologies to the Office of University Community.

"On behalf of the OU community and all diverse communities, I sincerely apologize for my actions. Although insensitive and irresponsible, it was never my intention to hurt or humiliate anyone. I am truly heartbroken over this mistake and deeply regret any adverse reactions. Continuing education and awareness in such matters will ensure my lifelong dedication to racial equality," Frances Ford said. "On the night of january 18th, i made the most regrettable decision of my life. I went against my common knowledge and disrespected a community i love. I’m deeply sorry to the individuals, families, and communities that i hurt. My heart hurts to see the traumatic impact my words and actions have had on those who have been hurt of my behalf. There is no excuse for this behavior, in private or in public. My intent was not to hurt, diminish, or degrade anybody inside or outside the OU community. I failed to consider at the time that my moment of ignorance disrespected a lifetime of hurt due to actions like mine in the past. I understand that actions like mine are an ongoing struggle within the black community and i hope to not only better educate myself from this but to make a difference in this ignorant behavior in the future. There is no acceptable excuse for my actions, I am deeply sorry and hope to learn from my mistake," Olivia Urban wrote.

On Tuesday afternoon, an 'End Racism' rally is scheduled to be held on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.