Tiger At Turpentine Creek In Eureka Springs Dies From Illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — A tiger at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs has died after becoming severely ill.

The wildlife refuge posted the announcement on its Facebook page today.

Vets say Diesel died from a blood pathogen transmitted through ticks or fleas. They say they will be monitoring the other five tigers to make sure they don't begin to show symptoms.

Diesel was born into the cub petting industry, where baby animals like tigers are used as photo props for paying customers.

Turpentine Creek is a nonprofit that provides lifetime refuge for abandoned, abused and neglected "big cats" like Diesel.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so at Turpentine Creek's website.