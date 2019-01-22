× Walmart Confirms Plans To Add Hundreds Of Tech Jobs This Year

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart continues to staff up its massive technology arm known as Walmart Labs.

The retail giant added roughly 1,700 tech-related jobs in fiscal 2019 which ends Jan. 31.

There are roughly 2,000 more jobs to be added to its nine tech centers located across the globe this next fiscal year, according to Jenn Ericksen, a corporate spokeswoman with Walmart Labs.

She told Talk Business & Politics the new technology jobs will include data scientists, software engineers, designers and other professionals who will expand the technology division by roughly 25%.

The jobs will support Walmart’s store technology, online commerce as well as data and cloud services.

Walmart did not say how many of the 2,000 new jobs will be added to the Bentonville Walmart Labs unit. The retailer said it is recruiting for all nine locations: San Bruno, Sunnyvale, Carlsbad, Calif., Hoboken, N.J., Portland, Ore.; Reston, Va.; Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India.

