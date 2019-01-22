Walton Arts Center Offering Free Tickets To Federal Employees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Walton Arts Center is offering free tickets to federal workers to see “Whose Live Anyway?”

On WAC’s Facebook page, they announced that federal employees can receive two free tickets to the show on Thursday, January 24.

Director of Public Relations Jennifer Wilson said they want to give federal employees a worry-free night out.

“We just wanted to do something for these employees that are impacted by the government shutdown and we know that arts can lift peoples spirits and give them a break and while it may not necessarily fix the problem, we’ll actually give them a night out that will be fun and they’ll be able to just enjoy some time with their family,” said Wilson.

“Whose Live Anyway” is a live spin on the television show “Whose Line is it Anyway” that’s filled with songs and improv comedy.