Well-Known Fort Smith Businessman, Father Of Former Miss Arkansas, Arrested For Domestic Assault

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Lewis Eady, 60, a well-known Fort Smith businessman and father of former Miss Arkansas Alyse Eady, has been arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to his home on Monday (Jan. 21) night.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. police were called to his Fort Smith home to check the welfare of a subject after Eady’s son called concerned his father was being abusive to his mother.

Officers made contact with Lewis Eady at his home, where Eady said he was expecting their arrival and that he knew his son would call the police.

Officers followed Lewis back to his bedroom, where they came in contact with Eady’s wife.

Eady told officers everything was fine, and his wife agreed, but officers could tell she wanted to say something else, according to an arrest report.

Lewis told officers he was helping his wife stretch — she can’t extend her legs fully due to medical conditions — after they returned home from dinner.

He said that it must have been hurting her when she called her son and he may have mistaken that for something else, police say.

When officers questioned Eady’s wife about the incident without Lewis in the room, she said that he forced her to get in the floor against her will.

She told officers she didn’t want to but was afraid to not do it.

Once on the floor, Eady started pulling on her, causing a lot of pain due to her medical conditions with her back and hips, according to the report.

She then said that Eady has a history of being physically abusive towards her and that she was scared that he was going to harm her again.

She said she tried to call her son for help, but Eady took the phone away from her and threw it in the dining room, which officers say is where the phone was located when they arrived.

Eady’s wife said that she had tried in the past to make reports against Lewis, but he has always been present when asked for a statement from police and she was scared to tell what happened.

Officers took Eady into custody after talking with his wife.

Eady was transported to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and faces a charge with domestic assault third degree.

His $500.00 bond has been posted.

There was no booking photo of Eady because the jail’s camera was down at the time of his arrest, according to the Sebastian County Detention Center.