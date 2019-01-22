Windgate Foundation Pledges $20 Million For UCA Arts Center

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — The Windgate Foundation has pledged $20 million in matching funds for a new fine-arts building at the University of Central Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 114,000-square-foot Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts will include 44,000 square feet of art space, an art gallery, a 450-seat concert hall, and a theater with studio and classrooms.

UCA says $19 million of Windgate’s gift will go toward the center’s construction with the remainder dedicated to the private foundation’s scholarship fund. Construction costs are estimated at $45 million, with the balance to be paid from private gifts and other resources.

Windgate’s gift is the largest in the university’s 111-year history. UCA President Houston Davis and Kale Gober, vice president for university advancement, requested the contribution on behalf of the UCA Foundation.