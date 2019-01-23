1-Month-Old Boy, 25-Year-Old Woman Shot At A Home In Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, ARK. (KATV) — Update: Shawn Schultz, 49, is a person of interest in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Lorance Drive.

A 23-year-old female and a 1- month-old boy was shot, according to the sheriff’s office. They are suffering non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to local hospitals, according to police.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Authorities are working to identify a suspect.

