Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman Denying Paycheck During Government Shutdown

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —33 days into the latest government shutdown, Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman announced he will not accept his paycheck while other federal employees go without pay.

On Wednesday (Jan. 23) Westerman posted on Facebook, “The GOP has made repeated, reasonable attempts to open the government and fund federal workers, but House Democrats continue thwarting our efforts. I cannot in good conscience accept a paycheck while so many across America are going without, which is why I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my monthly pay until Congress reaches an agreement on border security and ends the shutdown.”

Bruce Westerman is a Republican U.S. Representative for Arkansas’ 4th congressional district. He was first elected in 2010 and was reelected in 2014 and 2018.

Arkansas Congressman French Hill also announced he would not accept his paycheck while the government was closed back in December 2018.