BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — Bella Vista Police are looking for a man after he fled from a stolen vehicle on foot.

Police say Clayton Scroggins of Fayetteville is the suspect in a pursuit that originated in McDonald County.

According to the police, the suspect took off on foot after fleeing from a stolen vehicle in the area of E. Lancashire and Leighton Lane.

If you have any information, please contact the Bella Vista Police at 479-855-3771.