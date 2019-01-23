Ben & Jerry’s Released 3 New Cookie-Flavored Ice Creams

(KFSM) — Cookie dough lovers rejoice, Ben & Jerry’s have released three new ice cream’s full of “dough-licious” flavor.

According to the company’s website, their number one flavor in the world is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

They decided to amp up the bowl-licking favorite by adding the newest flavors filled with the biggest gobs of cookie dough running right down the middle of the pint.

According to the Ben & Jerry’s website, here are the names and descriptions of the newest collection:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core: A nod to the original. Cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips & a chocolate chip cookie dough core.

Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core: Sugar cookie sweetness. Sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor & shortbread cookies & cherry Ice cream with cherries & a sugar cookie dough core.

Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core: No oven needed. Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips & a no bake cookie dough core.

“We wanted to give our fans a chance to expand their love of our cookie dough flavors and offer both classic and entirely new combinations,” said flavor guru Craig Koskiniemi. “In trials, our fans clamored for the new Cookie Dough Core flavors.”

According to Delish, Ben and Jerry’s are the originators of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream. In the late 1980s, the ice cream company followed a fan’s suggestion to add raw cookie dough to their ice cream, and in 1991, the flavor hit store shelves nationwide.