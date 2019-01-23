× Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled another blood pressure medication because of the detection of trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Losartan potassium tablets, USP; Losartan potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP are the products that have been recalled by the company because of the trace amounts of the cancer-causing chemical in the drug.

This is the third blood pressure medication to be recalled since the beginning of 2019. Other blood pressure medications also were recalled at the end of 2018.

Some of the blood pressure medications recalled since November 2018 include: Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. Detection of a Trace Amount of Unexpected Impurity, N- nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA); Aurobindo (Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP), Mylan (Valsartan-containing products), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Amlodipine/Valsartan Combination Tables and Amlopidine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide Combination Tablets), Mylan (Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets; Valsartan Tablets; Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Losartan potassium tablets, USP).

