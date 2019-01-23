Carrie Underwood Gives Birth To Second Son

(KFSM) —Singer, songwriter, actress, American Idol winner and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood announced the birth of her second son on social media Wednesday (Jan. 23).

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, along with their other son, welcomed baby Jacob Bryan Fisher into the world on Monday (Jan. 21).

Underwood said on Twitter, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”