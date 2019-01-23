Country Music Star Chris Stapleton Coming To Verizon Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton has officially announced he will be coming to North Little Rock in August.

Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb and The Marcus King Band are scheduled to play at the Verizon Arena Friday, August 23, at 7 p.m. as part of his All American Road Show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 1, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com, the Verizon Arena box office, or by phone at (800)745-3000.