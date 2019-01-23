× Documents: Former Pea Ridge Officer Sent Text About Juvenile

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A former captain at the Pea Ridge Police Department resigned after allegedly sending an inappropriate text message about a juvenile to another officer.

Capt. Eric Lyle reportedly sent a text saying “I had to leave, couldn’t stop looking at the blonde cheerleaders a** right next to us,” which prompted city officials to open an investigation on Jan. 14.

Lyle, who served at the department for more than seven years, initially requested leave during the investigation before ultimately resigning. His last day at the department will be Monday (Jan. 28).

Late last year, Ryan Walker resigned as police chief.

Walker said in his resignation letter there “was no certain incident or decision that was made that lead me to this decision other than pursuing other opportunities to better my family.”

However, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said he had suspended Walker in mid October for an undisclosed reason.

Capt. Chris Olsen took over as interim chief.