Firefighters Still Working To Put Out House Fire In Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) —Firefighters are still working to put out a house fire on Sandridge Drive in Bella Vista.

The owner of the home says they think the fire might have been sparked by a space heater, and now they don't have a place to live.

The call came into the Bella Vista Fire Department at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 23) and crews have been working to put the flames out ever since.

Firefighters say no one was in the house when the fire sparked and so far there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators have not confirmed what caused the fire.