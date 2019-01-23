First Of 3 Public Forums Held For Tax Increase For Marshal’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith residents had the chance today to learn more about the proposed temporary one-cent sales tax to benefit the completion of the U-S Marshals Museum.

The tax would support the U.S. Marshals Museum and be in effect from this July to March 2020.

Residents will vote on the issue during a special election on March 12.

The foundation has received more than $35 million dollars in cash and land donations so far. About $16 million more is needed to complete exhibits.

"We were extremely pleased with the number of people that we had, bad weather day, lunch, and we were especially pleased with the people who wanted information about the museum and facts, and that's what we did we shared the facts with them and continued to do that," said Jim Dunn, President of the U.S. Marshals Museum.

There are going to be two more community meetings. One will be on February 13 at the Cavanaugh Senior Center. The other will be on February 27 at the MLK Park Senior Center.

If the tax does not pass in March, the foundation will either need to keep fundraising until enough money is raised or open a scaled-back version of the facility.