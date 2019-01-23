Fort Smith Police Respond To Domestic Disturbance, Suspect Brandished Knife During Arrest

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —A Fort Smith man has been arrested and is facing several charges after he fled from officers responding to a domestic disturbance call, and brandished a knife during the arrest.

Officers were responding to a home on N 36th St Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. when they made contact with a man who said he had been involved in a physical altercation with his brother, Alejandro Del-Rio.

Del-Rio fled the area on foot following the altercation, and an officer responding to the home on N 36th St spotted him running in an alley.

Following a brief pursuit on foot with the officer, Del-Rio brandished a kitchen knife at one of the arresting officers.

According to an incident report, the officer took out his police-issued sidearm and pointed it at Del-Rio.

Del-Rio then fled again, disobeying the officer’s command to put down the knife.

Another officer arrived and began chasing after Del-Rio.

The two officers were able to capture Del-Rio on foot.

While attempting to overcome the suspect, officers removed the knife from his hands.

During his arrest, Del-Rio told officers the knife was for him not them.

Once in their custody, Del-Rio was inspected by EMS crew members and transported to Baptist Health for treatment and upon his release was transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center without incident.

One of the arresting officers sustained injuries to his right forearm, right knee and left knee. Del-Rio suffered injuries to his upper right back, left shin and to his hands.

Del-Rio is facing charges ranging from breaking or entering, aggravated assault, fleeing, resisting arrest, absconding and parole violation.

He is being held on a $4,500.00 bond.

Del-Rio was arrested in 2017 for resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and drug charges.