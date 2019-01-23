× Joe Helps Arkansas Shoot Down Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas had lost four straight games, two of which came inside Bud Walton Arena, and the confidence had certainly taken a hit.

Then Missouri jumped out to a 14-2 lead on Wednesday night and it has the outlook of a long night for the Razorbacks. But a freshman helped Arkansas potentially save their season.

Isaiah Joe knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game high 23 points as Arkansas fought back for a 72-60 win over the Tigers.

Arkansas used a late 10-0 run that turned a one point contest into a 70-59 lead that would be too much for Missouri to overcome.

Daniel Gafford had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks as he recorded his eighth double-double of the season. Missouri was paced by Mark Smith with 22 points as he hit six 3-pointers.

Arkansas travels to top-20 Texas Tech on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 shootout.