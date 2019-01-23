Lavaca Eyes Deep Run In 2A State Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAVACA (KFSM)--In year seven as Lavaca boys basketball head coach, Renner Reed had to overcome the loss of two all-state seniors in Garrett Eck and Ryan Dockery.

"It’s not taking a step backwards," said Reed. "That’s hard for 15, 16, 17 year olds to understand."

But despite starting five juniors, the Golden Arrows have found a lot of success. Lavaca is off to a 17-4 start, 8-0 in conference play.

"I think we play pretty hard and always give it our best," said junior Jayger Wagner.

For one we have a lot of guys that enjoy being around each other," added Reed. "They take the game serious, play the right way. We’re very very unselfish."

The secret to Lavaca’s continued success, playing with a chip on their shoulder.

"That’s what you want from a program, and the guys behind these guys. That’s what you want from them too," said Reed, who coaches everyone from seventh graders through high school.

"Take care of business, not make mistakes. Just the little things that we need to do," Wagner pointed out.

Last season, even with Eck and Dockery leading the way, Lavaca was upended in the first round of the 2A West/Central Regional, falling a win shy of the 2A state tournament. Reed is confident the Golden Arrows can change that result this year, especially with a balanced offense.

"We've got numerous guys that may be leading scorer one day and the fifth leading scorer the next day. I think that’s what makes us special."

"It’s very important cause they can’t try to just focus on one person, they have to focus on all," added Wagner.

"Coach Reed just says when we win a game, forget that game and focus on the other one," fellow junior Andrew Wright said about the message preached to the team. "And keep on going, keep on going."