WEST FORK (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was stolen from Harps around 8 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 23) morning.

West Fork police said a person stole a white 2017 Toyota Highlander SE/XLE from the store at 266 Three Dog Lane.

Police said the person arrived in a newer model Red Subaru Forester.

Anyone with more information can call the police department at 479-839-2300.