ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is looking for a suspect they say shoplifted from Walmart.

Police say on January 9 around 1:30 p.m. a female suspect was caught on camera at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers returning items she had not paid for.

The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a tan SUV.

If you know the identity of the woman, please call the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Officer Lisi.