× Silver Alert Issued For Drew County Man Visiting Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Drew County man investigators said has been staying with a relative in Washington County.

William Tilton Feeser, 88, was staying with a relative in Washington County when he set out for Drew County and disappeared. He was last seen in Springdale at U.S. 412 and U.S. 71B near the Y Express convenience store on Tuesday.

Feeser’s black Labrador is said to be with him.

Feeser was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue sweater and black suspenders. He is described as a white male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes and white hair that is thinning on top. He may also have a white beard.

He may be driving a 1986 red Ford Ranger pickup, licence plate F4226. The pickup may be pulling a 16-foot trailer with large rocks inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drew County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 367-3411.