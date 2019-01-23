× Springdale Man Sentenced For Fight At Apartment Complex

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man received six years probation for attacking a man with a gutter last summer.

Sammy Jojeta, 22, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated assault, accomplice to aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree battery.

Jojeta revived credit for 120 days served in the county jail and owes more than $1,000 in fines and court fees.

Springdale police arrested Jojeta in June 2018 following a large fight in the parking lot at Chapel Ridge Springdale on North Oak Street.

A man approached police in a frantic state saying that he was the father of the 16-year-old girl who had been approached by Jojeta and another man, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He told police that the two men had been stalking his daughter and making sexual comments toward her, according to the affidavit.

When he saw one of the men holding a knife to her throat, he talked him and started fighting with them.

The affidavit states that Jojeta grabbed the gutter and pulled it from the building and began swinging it at him.

Jojeta also damaged the man’s car by hitting it with the guttering, according to the affidavit.