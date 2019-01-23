× Springdale Man Sentenced In Connection With 2017 Kidnapping, Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was given 15 years probation for his role in an alleged robbery turned kidnapping in October 2017.

Alejandro Reyes, 26, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court to accomplice to kidnapping.

Reyes’ charges of aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening and theft of property were dropped.

Police arrested Reyes in January 2018 after a man said he met Vianca Veimau over social media and planned to see her Oct. 4, 2017, but was ambushed by her and Reyes, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man said when he got into Veimau’s car, Reyes held him at gunpoint and put a bag over his head.

Reyes then took the man’s wallet and cell phone and drove the trio to the Walmart on Mall Avenue, where the woman tried to use the victim’s credit cards.

The cards were declined, so Reyes drove the man to the Christian Life Cathedral, where he was made to strip, according to the affidavit.

The man said Reyes — who had threatened to kill him several times — punched him before driving off, according to the affidavit.

Fayetteville police later matched Veimau and Reyes as the suspects from Walmart surveillance video.

Veimau, 27, went inside the store and left after her credit cards were declined at the register, according to the affidavit. Police later found the vehicle was registered to Reyes.

Veimau’s trial is set for Feb. 15. She’s being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.