Springdale Police Identify Woman Found Shot To Death On Don Tyson Parkway

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Police have identified a woman found shot to death and dumped on the road over the weekend.

Sanjuana Perez-Ostiguin, 29, was found around 4:50 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 20) near Don Tyson Parkway and George Anderson Road. She had a gunshot wound to the torso.

Springdale Lieutenant Jeff Taylor said so far no witnesses to what happened have come forward.

He said this is obviously concerning because this body was found on a busy road and they don’t know the circumstances surrounding what happened.

“We don’t even know where this took place to be exact, we just know where the body was found. So, we are still looking and trying to track down anything that we can that would lead us to some insight into what might have taken place,” Taylor said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the woman, you are asked to call Springdale police at (479) 751-4542 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.

