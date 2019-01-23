United Way Plans To Reopen 2-1-1 Hotline In Northwest Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — United Way of Northwest Arkansas has decided to sustain the 2-1-1 hotline for the near term while the organization pursues more funding and analyzes the sustainability of the program.

In late December, United Way announced that the 2-1-1 hotline would be closing due to declines in revenue.

Utilities, food and shelter all become major concerns this time of year and UWNWA says it wants to ensure resources are in place for those in need.

When it was open, the 2-1-1 system served Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison Counties.

2-1-1 is a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website. It connects people in Arkansas, of all ages to the essential health and human services they need.

This service began in Northwest Arkansas in 2010 and is the only 2-1-1 system in the state of Arkansas.

The UWNWA provides funding to 38 programs supporting children and families living in poverty, coordinates the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Free Tax Service initiative in Northwest Arkansas, provides capacity-building services to local nonprofit organizations, and manages numerous volunteer projects.

Individuals needing assistance may be able to access resources by contacting a Community Liaison with HARK at the Center for Collaborative Care and/or search for resources via www.harknwa.com under the “Find Help” button.

The Community Liaisons are also at the Fayetteville Public Library on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s in Rogers on Fridays from 8 am to 12 pm. Individuals can also request assistance by visiting HARK at www.harknwa.com and clicking “Contact a Community Liaison”.

Additionally, providers looking for resources may utilize HARK’s resource list by visiting www.harknwa.com, signing up as an individual and clicking the “Search/Connect” button.