WATCH: Sheriff’s Deputy Has Near Miss On Icy Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wisc. (CBS) — A sheriff's deputy had a close call when he stopped to help a motorist and ended up in the path of an out-of-control SUV.

The Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office released dashcam video in a Facebook post Tuesday (Jan. 23) showing the near accident. The video was filmed along an icy highway and shows Deputy Jason Fabry walking toward his patrol vehicle after helping a motorist who had slid off into a ditch.

As Fabry walks along the shoulder, an oncoming SUV can be seen sliding out of control on the road behind him. Fabry dodges the vehicle and runs out of the way, and the motorist manages to get back onto the roadway just in time to avoid the deputy and his vehicle.

No one was struck or injured, the sheriff's office post said.

"This video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk," the post said. "Unfortunately, this is an all too common event that just happened to be captured by a squad camera."

The post encourages motorists to slow down on icy roads and drive safely, especially around emergency vehicles.

"Our lives depend on it!"