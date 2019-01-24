× AMC To Show Best Picture Oscar Nominees Over Two Days In Fayetteville Theater

(KFSM) — AMC Theaters will show seven of the eight Academy Awards nominees for Best Picture over two days in Fayetteville in February.

The AMC Best Picture Showcase will take place at the AMC Fiesta Square 12 in Fayetteville on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.

The first round of movies takes place starting at 11 a.m. on Feb. 16. The price for one adult ticket is $25, according to the AMC website. The movies being shown the first day are “The Favourite,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The second round of films starts at 11 a.m. Feb. 23. An adult ticket for the the second day of movies is $35. Those films are “Vice,” “Black Panther,” “A Star Is Born” and “Green Book.”

The eight film nominated for Best Picture, “Roma,” will not be shown either day.

The AMC website also has a listing for a 24-hour marathon for all seven films, but booking for that is not available yet.

Seats can be reserved by visiting the AMC Best Picture Showcase website.

The Academy Awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony on Feb. 24.