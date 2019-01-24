Arkansas House Votes To Ban Forced Microchipping Of Workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House has voted to ban employers in the state from requiring their employees to be implanted with a microchip.

The House on Thursday approved by an 84-4 vote a bill that would ban employers from requiring an implant as a condition of employment. The measure would only allow microchipping if the employee gives written consent, and employers would be responsible for the cost of implanting and removing the chip.

A Wisconsin company in 2017 microchipped employees who agreed to have the chip implanted. The microchips allowed employees to open doors or buy breakroom snacks by waving their hand.

The sponsor of the legislation has said he doesn't know of any company in Arkansas with plans to use microchipping technology on workers.

The bill now heads to the Senate.