Crawford County Sheriff’s Department Warns Residents About Phone Scam

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam circulating in the area.

According to officials, an individual is posing as a Crawford County Deputy (Lt. Mirus) and is advising residents that they have warrants.

The scammer tells residents that they need to turn themselves into the Sheriff’s Department and send money through a green dot card.

Officials say the scam began today and they have already received two calls about it.

Crawford County Police say they do not call residents advising that they have a warrant or request money.

If you have received a phone call regarding the scam, police say do not follow the request and to contact the Sheriff’s Department.