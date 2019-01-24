FSPS Offering Free & Reduced Meals To Those Affected By Government Shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —The Fort Smith Public School District is trying to ease the burden for federal workers who are being impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

On Wednesday (Jan. 23) it was announced that they would be offering free and reduced meals for those who are on furlough and are missing paychecks.

5NEWS spoke with Phillip Garcia, the Director of Child Nutrition for the Fort Smith Public Schools, about why it's so important to help out.

"We are gonna reach out to the parents and say "If you'd like to come in and participate, fill out an application, you may qualify for free and reduced meals." Because, during this time parents shouldn't have to worry about if their kids are gonna eat or not, and we have the facilities to take care of that."

