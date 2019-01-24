× General Mills Recalling 5-Pound Bags Of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour Over Salmonella Concerns

(KFSM) —General Mills announced a voluntary recall of a popular brand of flour.

The company is recalling 5-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020.

The recall is because of a potential presence of Salmonella, which was detected during a sampling of the 5-pound bag products, the company said in a news release.

General Mills said it has not received any direct consumer reports of illness related to the product being recalled.

Consumers are asked to dispose of the product. Those who have to throw out the flower can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour.

This voluntary recall includes the following code date currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date: 20APR2020KC

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella can be killed from flour through heat by baking, frying, sauteing or boiling products made with flour.