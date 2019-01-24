Hunt’s Park In Fort Smith Is Getting An Upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Thanks to a $1 million donation from First National Bank, Hunt’s Park in Fort Smith is finally going to be renovated.

Hunt’s Park is owned by the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club which means there’s no city or state funding.

It's located near Dodson Ave and Old Greenwood Rd.

Built in 1947, it’s home to the Boys and Girls Club, American Legion baseball, the Northside High School Grizzlies baseball team and many more.

“We’ve done a little bit through the years. We added a top to the bleachers, some sidewalks, and blacktopped the parking lot recently. Each decade we do a little bit but compared to this project they’ve all kind of been band-aides," said Jerry Glidewell, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director.

Renovation plans include upgrades to restrooms and storage areas. The fencing that has seen better days will be replaced and a new concession stand will be added to accommodate fans. Plus, wheel-chair accessible bleachers and a press box.

The entire baseball field will be replaced with artificial turf making it usable throughout the year and preventing washouts from heavy rainfall.

“So many people have put in time out here and played and got to use the facility. To know that it’s going to get an upgrade it just makes you happy," said Jason Moreland with the Boys & Girls Club.

With those changes on the way, the park will once again be able to serve the people of Fort Smith and future generations to come.

Construction is scheduled to begin in may after Northside High School’s baseball season is over.

The hope to have the project completed by January of next year.