Investigators: Norman Man Pointed Gun At Officer’s Face Before Being Shot

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an officer who shot a man in Noble late last year was justified in his actions.

On Dec. 18, investigators conducted a traffic stop near 2nd and Walnut in Noble.

“A traffic stop was attempted to be initiated by one of the patrol officers and ended at this residence behind us,” explained Agent Steve Tanner with the OSBI.

Officers say 37-year-old Layland Lewis Jr, of Norman, was behind the wheel and pulled the vehicle into the driveway.

“The individual brandished a firearm at the officer,” said Agent Tanner. “The officer was giving commands for him to show his hands. He did not comply with the demands and the officer fired his firearm.”

According to a report from the OSBI, Lewis pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at Sgt. Joshua Lester's face. Lester deflected the weapon, and drew his own firearm, shooting Lewis three times.

Lewis was treated for his wounds and taken to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier this month, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn cleared Lester of any criminal wrong-doing in the shooting.

Lewis was ultimately charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Lewis also had a warrant out of Cleveland County for armed robbery.