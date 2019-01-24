It’s National Peanut Butter Day!

Jan. 24 is National Peanut Butter Day, celebrating a confection that first debuted at the 1904 Universal Exposition in St. Louis, according to NationalDayCalendar.com. But peanut butter as we know it didn’t come along until 1922 as a creation of Joseph Rosefield. He later sold his patent to a company that began making Peter Pan peanut butter, while he went into business selling Skippy peanut butter. (Hmm…so how different are they?)

Peanut butter originates with the Aztecs and Incas around 1000 BC, but it was more of a paste than the creamy goodness we enjoy today.

So how do you like to eat your peanut butter?