Muldrow Girls Just Keep Winning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW (KFSM) - The Muldrow Lady Bulldogs are perfect this year, 16-0 as of Thursday night. But it’s not the wins they look to when they need motivation; it’s the last time they lost.

"We’ve always reverted back to talking about the day we got beat," says coach Jana Armer.

Her players back this up.

"We always keep it in mind, we were this close."

"We have little chip on our shoulder, it makes us play better"

The last time this team tasted defeat was March 9th of last year, falling one game short of making the state title game. The experience of that run, has helped to fuel this year’s hot start, says Armer

"We’d watched from the stands, but when you’re out on the court, that’s different. That experience has really brought us to where we are today."

"As a veteran crew, we know what it’s like, getting that close, that’s important," adds senior Madison Chambers.

Senior Hannah Boyett just reached 1000 career points last week.

"We know what it takes to get there, and we’re willing to get there."

The team isn't thinking too hard about the win streak.

"If we go undefeated, great, if we don’t, that’s ok too," says Armer. "We want to hang the banner, we want to be the state champions at the end of the year."

"We really don’t care what the record is, we’re just out here to play," adds Boyett.

And, scarily for the rest of the state, they think they can play better, says junior Taylen Collins, who also hot the 1000 point mark earlier this season.

"We still have yet to prove what we can actually do. Yeah, we’ll have a couple good games, a couple good quarters, but i still think we have more to show."

Chambers agrees.

"We’re undefeated right now, and that’s a great thing, but we have so much potential, we just need to show it."

So while the wins now are nice, it’s only the one at the end of the season that truly matters.