New Bill Could Make Birth Control Pills Available Without Prescription

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Birth Control pills could soon be available at Arkansas pharmacies without a prescription.

The bill's author is Republican State Representative Aaron Pilkington from Clarksville.

He says it would bridge a healthcare gap across the natural state.

The bill limits the sale to women over the age of 18.

According to Pilkington, about 75 percent of teen pregnancies in Arkansas are among 18 and 19-year-olds.

He says six other states with similar bills saw a 25 percent drop in unplanned pregnancy.

"So to me, this seems like kind of a slam dunk. We are able to lower the amount of teen pregnancy, we`re able to lower the amount of abortions in the state, and we`re just improving access," said Representative Pilkington.

If the bill passes, additional training and resources would be provided for pharmacists across the state.

So far Pilkington says he has seen wide bipartisan support.