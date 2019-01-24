Police Bust Cockfighting Ring In Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) — Police in Oklahoma City say they have uncovered a cockfighting ring.

Officers say they found about 300 birds at a home in OKC.

They made the discovery after arresting a man for assault with a deadly weapon. Officials also found methamphetamine and weapons inside the home.

Workers at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Department say they plan to call in outside help to handle the birds.

OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says they definitely are not equipped to handle this many birds.

"A lot of the birds are being temporarily housed in small kennels right now. Throughout the day today, we'll be working on finding bigger, better housing," said Gary.

The hens are expected to be put up for adoption after the case is over.