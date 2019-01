× Police Investigating Shooting At West Memphis Walmart

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting inside a West Memphis Walmart store left one person injured.

According to police, the incident happened at the Walmart on West Service Road, our Memphis affiliate WREG News 3 reports.

One person was shot, but the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening, they said.

Detectives are now working to identify the suspect.