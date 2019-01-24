Portion Of Main Street In Bentonville Closing Until February 22

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of South Main Street in Bentonville will close starting today and will remain closed well into February.

South Main Street between SE/SW 8th Street and SE/SW 10th Street will close starting today at 7 a.m. It will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

The road is being closed so road improvements can be made.

Detour signs will be in place, and weather and other unforeseen circumstances could delay the road’s reopening.

Anyone with questions on the closure can contact the Street Department at (479) 271-3130.