Price Of Forever Stamps Increase By 5 Cents

(KFSM) — The United States Postal Service has announced that the price of forever stamps will go up by 5 cents starting Sunday, January 27.

According to USPS, the proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service, would raise Mailing Services product prices by approximately 2.5 percent. Shipping Services price increases vary by product.

USPS says the Governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.

The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:

Product

Letters (1 oz.)

Letters additional ounces

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)

Domestic Postcards Current

50 cents

21 cents

47 cents

$1.15

35 cents Proposed

55 cents

15 cents

50 cents

$1.15

35 cents

The proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes are:

Product

Small Flat Rate Box

Medium Flat Rate Box

Large Flat Rate Box

APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box

Regular Flat Rate Envelope

Legal Flat Rate Envelope

Padded Flat Rate Envelope Current

$7.20

$13.65

$18.90

$17.40

$6.70

$7.00

$7.25 Proposed

$7.90

$14.35

$19.95

$18.45

$7.35

$7.65

$8.00

For more information, visit the USPS website.