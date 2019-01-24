Price Of Forever Stamps Increase By 5 Cents

(KFSM) — The United States Postal Service has announced that the price of forever stamps will go up by 5 cents starting Sunday, January 27.
According to USPS, the proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service, would raise Mailing Services product prices by approximately 2.5 percent. Shipping Services price increases vary by product.
USPS says the Governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.
The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:
|Product
Letters (1 oz.)
Letters additional ounces
Letters (metered 1 oz.)
Outbound International Letters (1 oz.)
Domestic Postcards
|Current
50 cents
21 cents
47 cents
$1.15
35 cents
|Proposed
55 cents
15 cents
50 cents
$1.15
35 cents
The proposed domestic Priority Mail Retail Flat Rate price changes are:
|Product
Small Flat Rate Box
Medium Flat Rate Box
Large Flat Rate Box
APO/FPO Large Flat Rate Box
Regular Flat Rate Envelope
Legal Flat Rate Envelope
Padded Flat Rate Envelope
|Current
$7.20
$13.65
$18.90
$17.40
$6.70
$7.00
$7.25
|Proposed
$7.90
$14.35
$19.95
$18.45
$7.35
$7.65
$8.00
For more information, visit the USPS website.