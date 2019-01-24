Quick System Brings Friday Flurries, Light Snow

The weather pattern for the next several days will feature several small systems embedded within an active northwest flow pattern. The end result will be several reinforcing shots of cold air.

Each time a weak disturbance arrives from the northwest we’ll see gusty northwest winds, a drop in temperatures and a few flurries or light snow.

In the short-term, we’ll see one of these arrive on Friday afternoon with light snow possible. Accumulations will be minimal but could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Another arrives on Monday evening with yet another chance for a few flurries or pockets of light snow.

Next week will feature below normal temperatures with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

-Garrett