Man Killed After A Huge Fight In LeFlore County

BIG CEDAR, Okla. (KFSM) — Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two people after a woman and her child was allegedly assaulted during a fight Wednesday (Jan. 23) at a home near Big Cedar.

Jonathan Martin, 31, and Rachel Wells, 29, were arrested in connection with child abuse and domestic assault and battery.

LeFlore County deputies were called to the home on Highway 63 for a domestic dispute, where they also found a man dead.

Seal said a woman at the home said Martin and Wells assaulted her and a boy before fleeing.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday (Jan. 24) if the man’s death resulted from the fight. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Tulsa for an autopsy.

Seal said an investigation is ongoing.

Martin and Wells were being held Thursday at the LeFlore County Detention Center.