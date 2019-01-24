Tyson Foods Donating Over 685,000 Meals To Federal Workers

(KFSM) — Tyson Foods plans to donate more than 85 tons of food to federal workers during the partial government shutdown.

Over 685,000 meals will be provided to federal employees around the Washington D.C. area to help those in need.

Tyson says social service agencies are experiencing increased demand for assistance in the weeks after the government shutdown, so the company is making deliveries to a food bank, a community kitchen and a non-profit group that supports military service members and their families.

“As the largest U.S. food company, we want to do our part to help federal workers and their families who have been going without pay due to the shutdown,” said Justin Whitmore, EVP continuous improvement and chief sustainability officer for Tyson Foods. “We are committed to hunger relief in the United States, and whether a community is struggling with hunger, food insecurity or natural disaster, we’re there to help where help is needed the most.”

The food deliveries will include: