Walmart To Raise Truck Driver Pay Amid National Shortage

BENTONVILLE (TB&P) — Walmart Inc. runs the third-largest private trucking fleet in the country with 8,000 drivers who travel more than 700 million miles annually delivering merchandise to Walmart and Sam’s Club. The retail giant announced plans Wednesday (Jan. 23) to boost driver wages in its commitment to retaining well-qualified drivers amid a national shortage.

“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our professional drivers are part of what makes Walmart so special. This wage increase reflects the importance of our private fleet and our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best drivers in the industry.”

Beginning in February, Walmart drivers will receive a per-mile increase of $0.01 along with a 50-cent increase in pay for each time they arrive at their destination and each time they drop a trailer. Walmart explained this means an additional $1 per run. Walmart said its drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.

