× Barling City Administrator Suspended With Pay Until February

BARLING (KFSM) — Barling City Administrator Mike Tanner has been suspended until February, when the City Council will revisit an undisclosed disciplinary matter possibly involving Tanner.

Vice Mayor David Bringham said Friday (Jan. 25) the City Council held a special meeting Thursday (Jan. 24) night to discuss the issue.

The council went into executive session before approving a motion to suspend Tanner with pay. The council will readdress the disciplinary issue on Feb. 13.

Bringham declined further comment.

The city administrator is appointed by the board of directors and is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the city government, according to the city’s website.

The administrator provides the link between the elected governing body and the staff of the city’s four departments. All of the city’s department heads report to the city administrator, the website said.