Bill Proposes End To Daylight Saving Time In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma lawmaker has proposed a bill that would eliminate Daylight Saving Time in the Sooner State.

House Bill 1117, sponsored by Rep. Kevin West, would do away with Daylight Saving Time in Oklahoma, meaning the state would stay on central standard time throughout the entire year.

“As authorized by the Uniform Time Act of 1966, as amended, and notwithstanding any other provisions of law to the contrary by the United States government relating to adoption of daylight saving time by all of the states, the State of Oklahoma elects to reject such time and elects to continue in force the terms of subsection A of this section relating to standard time in Oklahoma,” the bill states.

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of setting clocks forward by one hour during the warmer part of the year, so that evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

If passed, Oklahoma would join Arizona, Indiana and Hawaii by doing away with the need to “spring forward” and “fall back.” It would also mean that Oklahoma would be in a different time zone than most of the surrounding states for a portion of the year.

Daylight Saving Time for most of the country starts on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November.