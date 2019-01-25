Special Ceremony To Honor Dave Van Horn Before Induction Into Arkansas Sports Hall Of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) —Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn is set to be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. A special ceremony is being held on Friday (Jan. 25) at the Fayetteville Town Center to honor his induction.

Van Horn is the sixth player or coach with Razorback Baseball ties to be inducted in the hall of fame, joining Coach Norm DeBriyn and players Kevin McReynolds, Melvin McGaha, Tom Pagnozzi and Cliff Lee.

He's entering year 17 as head coach for the Razorback Baseball program. Over his 16 seasons as the head hog, Van Horn has helped lead Arkansas to five College World Series appearances, 15 NCAA Tournaments, one Southeastern Conference overall title, four SEC Western Division.

Van Horn is the second-winningest coach in Arkansas history, and a total of 643 wins, averaging more than 40 wins a season.

Arkansas Razorback Baseball kicks off their 2019 season on February 13 in a series against Eastern Illinois.